Henriette Huldisch is the incoming Chief Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis. She recently curated the exhibitions “Ericka Beckman: Double Reverse” and “Alicja Kwade: In Between Glances” at the MIT List Visual Arts Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she is currently Director of Exhibitions and Curator.

Simone Fattal, Horse, 2009, stoneware, 8 × 10 × 5".

SIMONE FATTAL (MoMA PS1, NEW YORK; CURATED BY RUBA KATRIB)

Though they span fifty years of the artist’s career, the modestly scaled, carefully composed ceramic works in Fattal’s ingeniously installed show were counterbalanced by a bit of slapdashery that felt arrestingly fresh and of the moment. Glazed in luminous colors or shades of sand and brown, the array of human figures, animals, and off-kilter ruins revealed Fattal’s sustained interest in mythology and archaeology and her efforts to chart deeply human themes such