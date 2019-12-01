TABLE OF CONTENTS

J. Hoberman

J. Hoberman is a recovering film critic. 

Sergei Loznitsa, Gosudarstvennyye Pokhorony (State Funeral), 2019, 2K video, color and black-and-white, sound, 135 minutes.

STATE FUNERAL (Sergei Loznitsa) 

The official footage documenting the pageantry around Joseph Stalin’s death—reorchestrated here by Loznitsa—is a

totalitarian spectacle that, in its interplay of leader and mass, is a sort of found Triumph of the Will starring a “dead god” (Loznitsa’s phrase) in a carnation-red coffin. The Trial (2018), another Loznitsa film, might serve as a prologue—long-lost footage from an early show trial that was evidently shot for an audience of one still-living god.

Pietro Marcello, Martin Eden, 2019, 16 mm transferred to 2K video, color, sound, 126 minutes. Martin Eden (Luca Marinelli) and Elena Orsini (Jessica Cressy).

MARTIN EDEN (Pietro Marcello)

Bursting with ideas, Marcello’s brilliantly disjunctive adaptation of Jack London’s quasi-autobiographical novel about an uneducated sailor’s stubborn self-reinvention as a freelance writer is a mad, brawny character study as well as a cheerfully anachronistic meditation on Italian political history.

Nadav Lapid, Synonyms, 2018, 2K video, color, sound, 123 minutes. Yoav (Tom Mercier), Emile (Quentin Dolmaire), and Caroline (Louise Chevillotte).

SYNONYMS

