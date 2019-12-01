Lynne Cooke is Senior Curator for Special Projects at the National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC. “Maneuver,” an exhibition she curated that explores aspects of Anni Albers’s diverse legacy, is on view at the Artist’s Institute, New York, through mid-December.

Nancy Spero, The Goddess Nut II, 1990, zinc and polymer plate printing, printed collage on paper, overall 84 × 108".

1

NANCY SPERO (MOMA PS1, NEW YORK; CURATED BY JULIE AULT)

Kudos to artist-curator Ault for organizing this long-overdue survey, Spero’s first in her hometown. Rigorously selected and brilliantly installed, the show gave full rein to Spero’s fierce and fearless voice.

View of “Diedrick Brackens: darling divined,” 2019, New Museum, New York. From left: demigod, 2019; opening tombs beneath the heart, 2018. Photo: Dario Lasagni.

2

“DIEDRICK BRACKENS: DARLING DIVINED” (NEW MUSEUM, NEW YORK; CURATED BY MARGOT NORTON AND FRANCESCA ALTAMURA)

Relations between people and animals were the primary subject of the wall hangings in Brackens’s haunting show. Silhouetted within delicately hued abstract grounds, their textures visceral and sensuous, his human protagonists were imbued