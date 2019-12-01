As the [art] world makes room for the displaced within its spaces, The New Nomadic Age: Archaeologies of Forced and Undocumented Migration (Equinox), edited by Yannis Hamilakis, is a necessary read for those interested in digesting and constructing our respective stories with integrity. As Hamilakis writes in the introduction, “[The texts] are not just about migrants: they concern everyone, as the migration phenomenon reshapes the contemporary world overall.”

An incredible transdisciplinary and transcultural study of the global phenomenon of migration, the collected texts cover a wide range of political, cultural, and geographical sites and subjects, bringing together essays, documents, and photographs from such places as Mexico, the US, Finland, Palestine, Syria, India and Pakistan, and Australia. The contributors tackle complex topics such as “surveilling surveillance,” the

— Marwa Helal