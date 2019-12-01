Melissa Anderson is the film editor of 4Columns.

Mariano Llinás, La Flor, 2018, digital video, color and black-and-white, sound, 807 minutes. Valeria Correa.

1

LA FLOR (Mariano Llinás)

For nearly fourteen hours, this protean magnum opus, held together by an extraordinary quartet of actresses (Elisa Carricajo, Valeria Correa, Pilar Gamboa, and Laura Paredes), immerses us in the pleasures of densely detailed fiction.

Jack Hazan, A Bigger Splash, 1974, 35 mm transferred to 4K video, color, sound, 106 minutes.

2

A BIGGER SPLASH (Jack Hazan)

Several titles on my Top Ten list are new restorations of older films I saw for the first time in 2019; none seduced me quite like Hazan’s beautiful 1974 docufiction about David Hockney, then in the midst of romantic agony and creative fervor.

Mati Diop, Atlantique (Atlantics), 2019, HD video, color, sound, 105 minutes. Possessed woman (Fanton Yande Ndiaye).

3

ATLANTICS (Mati Diop)

In her bold feature-length debut, a Senegal-set tale about the migrant crisis, Diop astutely remixes the ghost story, producing a nimble allegory in which the living are reanimated by the furious dead.

4

AMAZING GRACE (realized and produced by Alan Elliott)

This long-delayed