Polly Watson is a former entertainment editor for High Times. She currently performs with 1-800-BAND
1
PINOCCHIO, PINOCCHIO (Toxic State)
Eno-tinged NYC art-punk weirdness characterized by janky guitar work and almost operatic vocals—courtesy of West Coast hurricane Mary Jane Dunphe—that is shockingly sophisticated in its naïveté.
2
THIN LIZZY STAMP
Ireland is releasing two one-euro stamps in honor of the (contested) fiftieth anniversary of their hard-rocking native sons, one featuring the cover of the 1979 album Black Rose and the other a portrait of iconic bassist and front man Phil Lynott.
3
NASTIE BAND, NASTIE BAND (Sleeping Giant Glossolalia)
These noisy freaks deliver a terrifying farrago of heavy breathing, the babel of a charnel house, and the shuddering vocals of octogenarian Chris Kachulis, who cut his fangs with pioneering electronic musician Bruce Haack
