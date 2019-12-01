Polly Watson is a former entertainment editor for High Times. She currently performs with 1-800-BAND

Pinocchio performing at the Glove, New York, July 24, 2019. Photo: Jaime Salazar.

1

PINOCCHIO, PINOCCHIO (Toxic State)

Eno-tinged NYC art-punk weirdness characterized by janky guitar work and almost operatic vocals—courtesy of West Coast hurricane Mary Jane Dunphe—that is shockingly sophisticated in its naïveté.

Thin Lizzy commemorative Irish postage stamps, 2019.

2

THIN LIZZY STAMP

Ireland is releasing two one-euro stamps in honor of the (contested) fiftieth anniversary of their hard-rocking native sons, one featuring the cover of the 1979 album Black Rose and the other a portrait of iconic bassist and front man Phil Lynott.

Nastie Band performing at Brooklyn Bazaar, New York, June 13, 2019. Photo: Kirsten Kay Thoen.

3

NASTIE BAND, NASTIE BAND (Sleeping Giant Glossolalia)

These noisy freaks deliver a terrifying farrago of heavy breathing, the babel of a charnel house, and the shuddering vocals of octogenarian Chris Kachulis, who cut his fangs with pioneering electronic musician Bruce Haack