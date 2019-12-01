Ruth Estévez is a writer and curator based in Boston and Mexico City. She is Senior Curator at Large at Brandeis University’s Rose Art Museum in Waltham, Massachusetts and Cocurator of the 34th São Paulo Bienal, which opens in September 2020.

Teresa Margolles, El capital te culea (Capital Screws You), 2019, ink-jet print, 59 × 88 1⁄2".

TERESA MARGOLLES (MUSEO DE LA SOLIDARIDAD DE SALVADOR ALLENDE, SANTIAGO, CHILE; CURATED BY ANDREA PACHECO GONZÁLEZ)

On Friday, October 18, I arrived in Santiago. Because I’d accepted a conference invitation at the last minute, I found myself a witness to a radical situation. The fatigue of the Chilean people after decades of abuse and precarity erupted into a massive protest against the financial violence of a capitalist system that is running out of alternatives. What a horror that declaring a state of emergency, as the government did in Chile, has become the default global method for pacifying angry citizens. It’s an authoritarian

— Ruth Estévez