Sarah Hennies is an independent composer and performer of experimental music based in Ithaca, NY, and a recipient of the 2019 foundation for contemporary arts grants to artists award. Her new album, Reservoir 1: Preservation, is out now on Black Truffle Records.

Promotional image for Daniel Romano’s Finally Free, 2018. Photo: Cotey Pope.

DANIEL ROMANO, FINALLY FREE (New West)

The absurdly prolific chameleonic songwriter—and self-proclaimed “gardener of the landfill”—returns with his ninth album in as many years. Romano recorded Finally Free after a long stint of listening to the Incredible String Band. Check out the breathtaking opening track, “Empty Husk.”

Pancrace’s stage setup with the “Organous” at Festival Toulouse les Orgues, Eglise du Gésu, France, October 8, 2019. Photo: Cairos Edition.

PANCRACE, THE FLUID HAMMER (Penultimate Press)

Pancrace appeared suddenly two years ago with a unique, fully formed vision that combined improvisation, composition, eclectic instrumentation, and a church’s massive pipe organ. The Fluid Hammer finds the quintet working in a less improvisatory,