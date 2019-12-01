TABLE OF CONTENTS

PRINT December 2019

music

Sarah Hennies

Sarah Hennies is an independent composer and performer of experimental music based in Ithaca, NY, and a recipient of the 2019 foundation for contemporary arts grants to artists award. Her new album, Reservoir 1: Preservation, is out now on Black Truffle Records.

Promotional image for Daniel Romano&#8217;s Finally Free, 2018. Photo: Cotey Pope.

DANIEL ROMANO, FINALLY FREE (New West)

The absurdly prolific chameleonic songwriter—and self-proclaimed “gardener of the landfill”—returns with his ninth album in as many years. Romano recorded Finally Free after a long stint of listening to the Incredible String Band. Check out the breathtaking opening track, “Empty Husk.”

Pancrace&#8217;s stage setup with the &#8220;Organous&#8221; at Festival Toulouse les Orgues, Eglise du Gésu, France, October 8, 2019. Photo: Cairos Edition.

PANCRACE, THE FLUID HAMMER (Penultimate Press)

Pancrace appeared suddenly two years ago with a unique, fully formed vision that combined improvisation, composition, eclectic instrumentation, and a church’s massive pipe organ. The Fluid Hammer finds the quintet working in a less improvisatory,

