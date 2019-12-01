Sohrab Mohebbi is a writer and curator at SculptureCenter, New York. He has recently organized, in no particular order, solo exhibitions by Fiona Connor and Banu Cennetoğlu and the group show “Searching the Sky for Rain.”

Klara Lidén, Grounding, 2018, HD video, color, sound, 5 minutes 53 seconds. Installation view, Reena Spaulings Fine Art, New York. Photo: Joerg Lohse.

1

KLARA LIDÉN (REENA SPAULINGS FINE ART, NEW YORK)

I saw this show on its last day. Lidén’s Grounding, 2018, captures the mood of New York in Trump’s America: that sinking feeling of radical inadequacy and collapse that follows from an awareness of one’s total contingency, vulnerability, incapacity, and complicity. Lidén circuits around Manhattan’s Financial District, falling intermittently only to drag herself up again, fall again—and it loops.

View of “Rindon Johnson: Circumscribe,” 2019, Julia Stoschek Collection, Düsseldorf. Photo: Alwin Lay.

2

RINDON JOHNSON (JULIA STOSCHEK COLLECTION, DÜSSELDORF; CURATED BY LISA LONG)

What should we call this form of existence: a constant vista where from one view one can see the cage of one binding state and