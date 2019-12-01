Stanley Love (1970–2019)

Stanley Love in his and Robert Melee’s kitchen, Lower East Side, New York, 1993. Photo: Robert Melee.

Greg and Sarah 900 :( Broken-Hearted on STANLEY

PROLOGUE

Move over Nijinsky and Martha.

Make space and move over Merce Cunningham.

Stanley Love needs space and time and a place in our landscape to be mourned—and celebrated.

Stanley Love is dead.

Hi Stanley!!!

RIP/WERK

Stanley Love is a fucking genius! Stanley Love will make you feel emotions down deep inside where emotions go. And then he’s going to make you feel them again. And again.

When you wake up this morning, there is going to be a song in your head and Stanley Love is going to choreograph some moves to that song and those moves are going to be the best moves to that song that you ever . . . “Hyperbolic Grandiosity” before your coffee or before whatever you do in the morning. Whatever privacy you take for yourself.

Stanley Love is dead.

Hi Stanley!

Stanley Love is a chime! He was . . . it was after the Bessies. The Bessies when it

— Greg Zuccolo and Sarah Michelson