Susanne Pfeffer is the Director of the Museum Mmk Für Moderne Kunst in Frankfurt, where she organized the current exhibition “Museum” as well as a recent survey of the artist Cady Noland. For the German Pavilion at the 2017 Venice Biennale, she curated Anne Imhof’s Faust, which was awarded the Golden Lion.

FRIDAYS FOR FUTURE

When a global movement initiated by schoolchildren succeeds in mobilizing so many vociferous detractors who have never been involved in anything but their own careers and who have no plans to involve themselves in anything in the near future, it’s a sign that something important is happening. And it is a true stroke of luck that, in Greta Thunberg, Fridays for Future has a leader who refuses to resort to emotional posturing, who represents her cause seriously and straightforwardly, and who so lucidly articulates how the exploitation of humans and the exploitation