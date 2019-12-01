To take stock of the past year, Artforum asked an international group of artists to select a single exhibition or event that most memorably captured their eye in 2019.

Amy Sillman, Dub Stamp (detail), 2018–19, acrylic, ink, and silk screen on multiple sheets of paper. Installation view, Arts Club of Chicago, 2019. Photo: RCH Documentation.

SUELLEN ROCCA

Amy Sillman (Arts Club of Chicago)

My favorite part of “The Nervous System” was Dub Stamp, 2018–19, a piece made of many large works on paper installed in a horizontal band stretching across the ample length of the gallery. Hung from a slender metal line in the center of the space, Sillman’s drawings were free from the confines of traditional wall placement. Moving from paper to paper, the shapes, patterns, and marks formed a kind of abstract narrative. The many beautifully crude and linear figures, created in black ink or acrylic, and often layered over silk-screened patterns, were wonderfully bold and calligraphic.

Henri Rousseau, La charmeuse de serpents (The Snake Charmer), 1907, oil on canvas, 63 3⁄4 × 74 5⁄8".

CHRISTINE SUN KIM

“Black Models: From Géricault to Matisse” (Musée d’Orsay, Paris

