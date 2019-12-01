Morgan Bassichis, Shabbat for Rosa Luxemburg (1891–1919) and Mary Oliver (1935–2019), 2019. Performance view, Artist’s Institute, New York, January 25, 2019.

A PERFORMANCE must be believed to be seen. I likely hang its appearance on an act of faith because I—raised Catholic in the Midwest—received my first exposure to theater by watching men in elaborately brocaded dresses conduct mass every Sunday. (As it turns out, church was also my primer on camp.) Applause was inappropriate, prayer was encouraged, and many years later the two otherwise adverse gestures still share a synapse in my head, one standing in for the other—sometimes.

Which brings me to the frigid Friday in January when I arrived at a Shabbat dinner hosted by comedic singer-songwriter Morgan Bassichis at the Artist’s Institute and immediately realized there would not in fact be a performance, as I’d thought (confession: hoped) there would be. After drinking and eating and conversing, we were asked to select and share lines from texts by Rosa Luxemburg and Mary Oliver—and

— Jennifer Krasinski