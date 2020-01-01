Alexandro Segade on “Nicolas Moufarrege: Recognize My Sign”

Nicolas Moufarrege, Narcissix of One and Nick’s of the Other, 1983, thread, pigment, glitter, beads, minerals, and adhesive on needlepointed canvas, 18 × 84".

I FUCKED SPIDER-MAN five years ago in a Brooklyn apartment. He texted that he was waiting for me in costume. A trim silhouette in blue-and-red Lycra met me at the door. There was a zipper at his lower back, so I could get it in while he kept the full-body zentai suit stretched over long-limbed muscles. Big white eyes bounced above a mouthless mask as he straddled me on the couch, his legs spread like he was swinging from a web.

Spider-Man strikes that same pose in Nicolas Moufarrege’s Mission Impossible, 1983, a wide embroidered painting with glitter sprinkled throughout that lines the superhero up alongside other fantastic comic-book masculinities: A wizard casts spells over a cauldron; a bearded Hercules wears a skimpy skirt and thigh-high gladiator sandals; a helmeted figure raises a fist that’s pierced with a brooch; Prince Namor the Sub-Mariner, in a scaly green swimsuit,

— Alexandro Segade