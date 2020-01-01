The New MoMA

WHAT ARE MUSEUMS FOR? Louise Lawler’s deadpan photographs famously mapped the circuits through which art travels, revealing how auction houses, institutions, and private collections inflect the value of objects as they move from place to place. With “Prodromes”—shot at the newly reopened Museum of Modern Art for this issue of Artforum—photographer ILYA LIPKIN highlights the museum’s role as a space for the transit of bodies: Bodies moving, posing, looking and not looking, scrolling through phones. But these bodies aren’t neutral: Deploying the seductive codes of advertising and fashion editorials, and featuring a cast of professional models, Lipkin points to MoMA as a stage for the intangible forces of branding and capital—at once a zone for contemplation and an enveloping visual “experience” against which we also market ourselves.
