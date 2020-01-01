CATHERINE DAMMAN ON WU TSANG'S WE HOLD WHERE STUDY

JUXTAPOSITIONS, groupings, sight lines: Foundational to the curatorial enterprise, these considerations also subtend Wu Tsang’s two-channel video We hold where study, 2017. A honeyed baritone voice-over from poet and theorist Fred Moten introduces scenes of his sons, Julian and Lorenzo, carefree and joyous in a verdant landscape. Thereafter the work unfolds in a series of sensuous duets––between boychild and Josh Johnson, and Ligia Lewis and Jonathan Gonzalez—that speak to and suffuse one another. Projected side by side so that their frames overlap, the videos present choreographed experiments in gravity, weight, and transference, one outside in an abandoned lot, the other inside a dance studio. (The latter draws on footage of rehearsals for Lewis’s 2016 dance minor matter.) If syntax articulates the relationships between things in the world, both Tsang’s work and its title limn
