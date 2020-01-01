JOHANNA FATEMAN ON MARGARETE SCHÜTTE-LIHOTZKY’S FRANKFURT KITCHEN

Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, Frankfurt Kitchen from the Ginnheim-Höhenblick Housing Estate, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 1926–27, mixed media, 8' 9“ × 12' 10” × 6' 10". Photo, above: Heidi Bohnenkamp.

NOTHING CAPTURES the imagination quite like a period room. At the Museum of Modern Art, you can’t hope to stumble on anything with the transporting, cinematic force and decorative ferocity of, say, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Bedroom from the Sagredo Palace, of course. But it’s a heart-quickening surprise to encounter, in the refreshed and reshuffled fifth-floor collection galleries, Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky’s Frankfurt Kitchen. The alluring time capsule appears as a freestanding lemon-chiffon bunker, its neatly drab, graphite-gray interior beckoning through a sliding-door aperture. You can also peer at this wondrous, game-changing feat of efficiency and ergonomics through the compact galley kitchen’s window.

Lihotzky’s 1926–27 design, mass-produced for the modular homes that were built rapidly to address the post–World War I housing shortage in German cities, elevated

— Johanna Fateman