THE NEW MoMA

THIS PAST OCTOBER, New York’s Museum of Modern Art debuted its $450 million renovation, featuring an additional forty thousand square feet of gallery space and a complete rehang of its permanent collection. It was the second time in two decades that the institution had undertaken a major expansion of its Manhattan space. But if the museum’s physical quarters had often seemed cramped, its cultural footprint is vast. The stories MoMA tells become history. And now, in a building enlarged and reconfigured by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Gensler, its account of modern and contemporary art has changed dramatically—radically, some say, while others say not radically enough. In the pages that follow, critics HELEN MOLESWORTH, JOHANNA FATEMAN, AMY TAUBIN, TIM GRIFFIN, and CATHERINE DAMMAN and artists KERRY JAMES MARSHALL, ILYA LIPKIN, and MICHELE ABELES take the measure of a new
