on John Giorno

AS A FELLOW BUDDHIST, John Giorno taught me something about “dakini principle,” about devotion, about the agency of the poet as trickster in the world. He was clever about technology, inspired by Bob Rauschenberg and Billy Klüver’s E.A.T. (Experiments in Art and Technology) He was disciplined, inscrutable, a unique performer—both powerful dharma seer and folksy prophet. He was a prodigious infrastructure artist. I can still see him making son et lumière extravaganzas at the St. Mark’s Poetry Project, visual poems and silk screens, Dial-A-Poem and his Giorno Poetry Systems: an archive of recordings and events and collaborations. And agitprop on Wall Street long before Occupy! We had faith in a revolution of consciousness as well as in sexual and gender liberation, and interconnectivity was sizzling in ’60s New York. How much more generative could one day be? How much more purposeful?
Artforum print subscribers have full access to this article. If you are a subscriber, sign in below.
Not registered for artforum.com?
SUBSCRIBE NOW for only $50 a year—65% off the newsstand price—and receive the print magazine plus full online access to this issue and our archive.*
Order the PRINT EDITION of the February 2020 issue for $17 or the ONLINE EDITION for $5.99.
* This rate applies to U.S. domestic subscriptions.