on John Giorno

Dodrupchen Rinpoche at John Giorno’s Bunker, New York, June 24, 1989.

IN 1966, as John Giorno was moving into an abandoned YMCA on the Bowery in Lower Manhattan, I was moving into a joint at 36 Bowery, a few blocks away. I had a dog named Woofer, about three friends, and a typewriter to keep me going. My mind was traveling the same rails that John’s was. It’s worse than I thought, Everyone is a complete disappointment, Thanx for nothing, Life is a killer. Suicide sutra was one I would’ve wanted to learn.

Fifty years later, one of my only friends from back then, Charles Ruas, introduced me to John, still living on the Bowery, and John invited me to stay at the Bunker if I ever needed a room. I soon did and stayed for only one night, with my granddaughter and a friend. There, he made us dinner and we talked about religion, and then the girls went off to one room and I to another. There I lay, sleepless with a black-and-yellow bull’s-eye target (punctured)