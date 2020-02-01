on John Giorno

john giorno is
a precious luminous primordial palace · a map of the human soul · an object of desire · a prom night filled with tears and laughter · a wall covered with words · a second summer · a spirit that burrows into your head and leaves you shining · a time capsule about culture and counterculture · a meditation on life and how to live it · an occasional sunset reflected on the window · a bowery boy · a gay-rights activist · a poet in love with the poetry of fanny howe · a glory morning · a practitioner of the nyingma lineage of tibetan buddhism · a small white sailboat on the bay · an exploration of time place and memory · a spring rain over a sloping orchard · a passage · an untold story · a pause · a bouquet of flowers · a bright smiling face · a barbra streisand christmas album · a full day looking for sex in the golden age of promiscuity · an ancient apricot tree · a
