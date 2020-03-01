TABLE OF CONTENTS

CLOSE-UP: INSIDE OUT

ANDREW BERARDINI ON JOHN BOSKOVICH’S BOSKOSTUDIO, 1996–2006

View of &#8220;John Boskovich: Psycho Salon,&#8221; 2019&#8211;20, O-Town House, Los Angeles. Photo: Riccardo Banfi.

JOHN BOSKOVICH’S BOSKOSTUDIO was a darkling cave of wonders: twirling statues, concave mirrors, a carpet emblazoned with a pentagram, and walls painted colors I can only describe as poisonous. The artist said it was a “literalization” of Jean des Esseintes’s secret hideout in Joris-Karl Huysmans’s 1884 novel À rebours. A monument to the inward spiral, it was also, quite simply, Boskovich’s home, studio, and showroom in Los Angeles, a set he constructed between 1996 and his death in 2006 at the age of forty-nine. Except in the pages of Interior Design’s October 1997 issue, Boskostudio was rarely accessible to the public during his lifetime.

A number of the artworks that populated Boskostudio were recently installed at O-Town House, in arrangements echoing the original setup, by gallerist Scott Cameron Weaver. Within “Psycho Salon,” the largest presentation of Boskovich’s

