J. Hoberman on Corneliu Porumboiu’s The Whistlers

Corneliu Porumboiu, The Whistlers, 2019, 3.2K video, color, sound, 97 minutes. Center: Cristi (Vlad Ivanov) and Carlito (Cristóbal Pinto). Production still. Photo: Vlad Cioplea.

THE ROMANIAN DIRECTOR Corneliu Porumboiu may be the most epistemologically preoccupied filmmaker this side of Errol Morris, but, having spent his first fourteen years living under the dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu’s Père Ubu–ist regime, his sense of the absurd is second nature.

12:08 East of Bucharest (2006), Porumboiu’s first feature, is predicated on a ridiculous controversy as to whether an actual revolution did or did not occur in the director’s hometown. (The Romanian title translates as a question that might be the prelude to an Eastern European folktale: “Was There or Not?”) Police, Adjective (2009), the movie that confirmed Porumboiu’s international reputation, is an investigation of an investigation, hinging on the use of the word police as a noun, verb, or adjective. The wildly self-reflexive When Evening Falls on Bucharest or Metabolism (2013) concerns the making of a

— J. Hoberman