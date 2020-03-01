TABLE OF CONTENTS

PRINT March 2020

March 2020

PRINT March 2020

passages

MAY STEVENS

May Stevens in her studio, New York, 1974. Photo: Joyce Ravid. © The Estate of May Stevens.

IN 1968, I moved to a loft in SoHo around the corner from where May Stevens and her husband, the Lithuanian-born painter Rudolf Baranik, lived with their dog, Sparta. We became friends and political allies. They were way ahead of me, having been deeply committed to the civil-rights movement and, later, active participants of the Angry Arts Week and cofounders of Artists and Writers Protest Against the War in Vietnam. Rudolf, a self-defined “socialist-formalist,” was the dedicated activist and strategist. May was involved but less active until the feminist art movement hit New York in 1970. Her “political Pop” series “Big Daddy,” 1967–76, about her beloved but bigoted father, combined the issues. And she was an enthusiastic cofounder of Heresies: A Feminist Publication of Art and Politics. When the first issue was going to press in early 1977, we pasted it up in her walk-up loft

Lucy R. Lippard

Sign-in to keep reading

Artforum print subscribers have full access to this article. If you are a subscriber, sign in below.

Not registered for artforum.com? Register here.

SUBSCRIBE NOW for only $50 a year—65% off the newsstand price—and receive the print magazine plus full online access to this issue and our archive.*

Order the PRINT EDITION of the March 2020 issue for $17 or the ONLINE EDITION for $5.99.

* This rate applies to U.S. domestic subscriptions.