I MET MAY STEVENS in the fall of 1983, when I enrolled in her survey class, Women in the Arts, at the School of Visual Arts in New York. I had made it through the tedium of the school’s conventionally designed foundation-year curriculum and into the second year of my degree program, when it was finally possible to take the many electives offered by the extraordinary instructors then teaching there. SVA was an early adopter of the adjunct-instructor model, meaning the school offered a representative sampling of the New York art world—for better and for worse. Painting was the dominant practice, and, according to many professors and their syllabi, men were the dominant practitioners. But because the program strove to be a microcosm of the increasingly market-driven downtown art scene (SVA itself was, and is, a for-profit institution), other positions and trajectories were given
— Tom Burr
