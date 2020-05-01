“BECAUSE I WAS IN”

a pig stepped
up to the
mike & said
save me
the refrigerator
door said
hello
Erin zoomed
I changed
my shirt
the filter
wouldn’t
fold
I said
what’s going
on
he said
it’s Chinese
it comes
from
China
I sd you’re
not my
president
but neither
is she
the mango
is soft today
& it doesn’t
matter what
cup I used
I wrote xxx ooo xxx
ooo xxx ooo xxx ooo
xxx ooo xxx ooo xxx
ooo I wrote xxx ooo xxx
ooo xxx ooo xxx ooo
and I could’ve gone
on forever
she wouldn’t finish
the scrabble game
cause she needed
to sleep
the connection in
my town is so
slow she’d make
her move & I’d wait
to see it
I mean that’s why
she got sleepy
I mean say
it simply
say it
maybe therapy
can fit right
here. I mean
all of it.
the sound of her
body means
she’s waiting
for the sound
of her food
on the floor
& I’m the chef
cause I open
a can. I hear
her crunchy
chewy good morning
David you’re
my man
Joe & Charlie
are staying in
Sophie’s sick
& that’s why she’s
needy. When she’s
better she says
she’ll enjoy the
pleasures of
isolation
I guess cause
I was getting
wiggy
my dog says
I’m thinking
of going back
to bed
I say fine
I’m going
to do therapy
she’s still cleaning
her mouth
in the kitchen
she does it while
she thinks
considering
her move
and a bird outside
tweets
they can pay
me for the first
500 words
But it seems
I’m on
a slide
of staying in
it began
when the pig
spoke
previously I’d
been in Columbia
trying to pick
out my
clothes
but eileen doesn’t
travel any more
she goes lap lap
lap
I don’t know
what u should
do a bird
goes tweet
she sniffs
my sweat shirt
you were looking
very good on
Instagram yesterday
you have no idea
even sharpening
a pencil
is a pleasure
have you tried
it
and now I
think I’ll
pee
her shadow
follows me
she goes down
ward dog
I pee
she sneezes
maybe I’ll eat
before therapy
she looks
beautiful sitting
there in the sun
next to the med
itation pillow
on the animal
print dog mats
in the sun
we’ll meditate
together
today that’s
what we’ll do
& then I’ll
mop. I’ve never
mopped a floor
before
yesterday I swept
& she had never
seen that
before
if I wash
dishes at
night everything’s
clean in
the morning
that’s what
I learned
from Erin
the sun just moved
I’ll never use you
in a poem
I’ll use everything
& it will cover
you & the
egg crinkles
& chuckles
& the toaster
moans
it was trying
to tell me something
it was still set
to melt cheese
the egg snaps
don’t forget
therapy
I forgot
I was cooking
an egg
& everything
I was so
happy
Mary made me
a pot holder
I’m fucking serious
and Honey breathes
waiting for
a taste
I’m reading Tristram
Shandy
and the Koran
and a mausoleum
of lovers
she kept
touching my foot
with her body
hint hint
I can see her
waiting feet
here have
a lick
turns out I
wasn’t so hun-
gry
she’s a loud eater
she grumbles &
snorts a piggy
sound; the pig
the pig is
still dying now
my grandmother
died of the Spanish
flu; she was 33
it’s not really true
it was pneumonia
could you die of
the flu in 1925
it was like the hummels
soup to the sick
children across
the park & Anna
caught it from them
oh this is pajamas
David
I almost forgot
who caught the marlin
today I’ve got
to ask
I forgot
I sd good thank
you &
this was an ac
cess point
and then
everything
else went on
the train
whined