“BECAUSE I WAS IN”

a pig stepped

up to the

mike & said

save me

the refrigerator

door said

hello

Erin zoomed

I changed

my shirt

the filter

wouldn’t

fold

I said

what’s going

on

he said

it’s Chinese

it comes

from

China

I sd you’re

not my

president

but neither

is she

the mango

is soft today

& it doesn’t

matter what

cup I used

I wrote xxx ooo xxx

ooo xxx ooo xxx ooo

xxx ooo xxx ooo xxx

ooo I wrote xxx ooo xxx

ooo xxx ooo xxx ooo

and I could’ve gone

on forever

she wouldn’t finish

the scrabble game

cause she needed

to sleep

the connection in

my town is so

slow she’d make

her move & I’d wait

to see it

I mean that’s why

she got sleepy

I mean say

it simply

say it

maybe therapy

can fit right

here. I mean

all of it.

the sound of her

body means

she’s waiting

for the sound

of her food

on the floor

& I’m the chef

cause I open

a can. I hear

her crunchy

chewy good morning

David you’re

my man

Joe & Charlie

are staying in

Sophie’s sick

& that’s why she’s

needy. When she’s

better she says

she’ll enjoy the

pleasures of

isolation

I guess cause

I was getting

wiggy

my dog says

I’m thinking

of going back

to bed

I say fine

I’m going

to do therapy

she’s still cleaning

her mouth

in the kitchen

she does it while

she thinks

considering

her move

and a bird outside

tweets

they can pay

me for the first

500 words

But it seems

I’m on

a slide

of staying in

it began

when the pig

spoke

previously I’d

been in Columbia

trying to pick

out my

clothes

but eileen doesn’t

travel any more

she goes lap lap

lap

I don’t know

what u should

do a bird

goes tweet

she sniffs

my sweat shirt

you were looking

very good on

Instagram yesterday

you have no idea

even sharpening

a pencil

is a pleasure

have you tried

it

and now I

think I’ll

pee

her shadow

follows me

she goes down

ward dog

I pee

she sneezes

maybe I’ll eat

before therapy

she looks

beautiful sitting

there in the sun

next to the med

itation pillow

on the animal

print dog mats

in the sun

we’ll meditate

together

today that’s

what we’ll do

& then I’ll

mop. I’ve never

mopped a floor

before

yesterday I swept

& she had never

seen that

before

if I wash

dishes at

night everything’s

clean in

the morning

that’s what

I learned

from Erin

the sun just moved

I’ll never use you

in a poem

I’ll use everything

& it will cover

you & the

egg crinkles

& chuckles

& the toaster

moans

it was trying

to tell me something

it was still set

to melt cheese

the egg snaps

don’t forget

therapy

I forgot

I was cooking

an egg

& everything

I was so

happy

Mary made me

a pot holder

I’m fucking serious

and Honey breathes

waiting for

a taste

I’m reading Tristram

Shandy

and the Koran

and a mausoleum

of lovers

she kept

touching my foot

with her body

hint hint

I can see her

waiting feet

here have

a lick

turns out I

wasn’t so hun-

gry

she’s a loud eater

she grumbles &

snorts a piggy

sound; the pig

the pig is

still dying now

my grandmother

died of the Spanish

flu; she was 33

it’s not really true

it was pneumonia

could you die of

the flu in 1925

it was like the hummels

soup to the sick

children across

the park & Anna

caught it from them

oh this is pajamas

David

I almost forgot

who caught the marlin

today I’ve got

to ask

I forgot

I sd good thank

you &

this was an ac

cess point

and then

everything

else went on

the train

whined