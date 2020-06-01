Paul B. Preciado on Revolution

APRIL 23, PARIS
IT’S HARD TO SAY HOW IT STARTED, whether the beginning of this revolution was the first #MeToo hashtag or the 1975 occupation of Lyon’s Saint-Nizier Church by some one hundred sex workers, or if we should cite as the origin point the moment when African American feminist Sojourner Truth stood up at a convention of white women in Akron, Ohio, in 1851 and resoundingly demanded, “Ain’t I a woman?”—thereby laying claim to the freedom and voting rights of racialized women for the first time in history. It depends on whether you see things from an individual or cosmic perspective, a national or planetary one, and on whether or not you feel you are actively involved in a history of resistance that precedes you and will continue after you. But even if we can’t locate the exact moment when a process of collective emancipation begins, we can feel the vibration it produces in
