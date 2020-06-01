PROJECT: FATIMA JAMAL

I AM THE WRITER AND DIRECTOR of the film No Fats, No Femmes. My practice considers those [of us] discarded (“the least of these”) and disappeared from Black collective imaginings and networks of care. My art is where I pour out my feelings and assume the work of getting my house in order—a “balm in Gilead.” I believe that we are better healed and whole than distracted and entertained.
I wonder where in the world Black trans women are truly safe.
