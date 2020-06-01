PROJECT: JAZMINE HAYES

MY INTERDISCIPLINARY PRACTICE holds conversations concerning erased histories of the African diaspora and explores the ways in which they are preserved and reproduced through cultural traditions. Working across various media and using themes of spirituality and ritual, I navigate how these histories survive through social codes, language, fashion, music, dance, art, and narrative. The core of my practice is to uplift, heal, and provide safe spaces for the stories and experiences of Black women and Black people, using them as a curriculum to inform and shift both the current and the next generations of our truths.
