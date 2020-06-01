PROJECT: OROMA ELEWA

AS AN ARTIST, I reflect on my personal experiences and explore ideas that hold social, cultural, political, and racial import for me. I am especially interested in contemporary womanhood and facets of Black identity, including the transnational African mindset, the diasporic experience, and my possession of a “Black Body.”
“Area Babes and Ashawo Superstars,” 2019–, uses the meme as a framework for dialogue. It comprises original and re-created stills from the golden age of Nollywood films and unfolds through a series of characters negotiating life, sex, class, and power in the twenty-first century.
