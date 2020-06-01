PROJECT: SYDNEY VERNON

AS AN ART STUDENT AND A BLACK WOMAN, I—and my practice—am in the constant state of becoming. I currently use drawing to problematize the image of Black life in Western portraiture. I collect found photographs, weaving them with the spirits of my subjects into imagined and historical narratives. While in quarantine, I’ve thought about how Black communities can effect lasting change in a social ecosystem, and I expect to witness more anti-racist revolution in the future.
