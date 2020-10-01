Benjamin H. D. Buchloh on the art of Luciano Perna

Luciano Perna, April 22 2020 6:46 pm Schlumbergera, 2020, ink-jet print, 17 × 22".

A rigorous morality results from complicity in the knowledge of evil, which is the basis of intense communication.

—Georges Bataille

NOT REALLY A SURPRISE that my discovery of Luciano Perna’s work—a digital chance encounter—occurred under the conditions of Covid confinement. Every other isolated day, just in time, I came across one of Perna’s Facebook postings, mostly images of plants and sundry stranded objects, at least momentarily arresting the maelstrom of self-pitying lamentos and self-promoting mementos, the ceaseless acts of autopropaganda that so-called social media now impose more than ever on almost everybody as the first and last resort of a presumably public articulation. An artist utterly unknown to me seemed to suspend his floral semaphores between alarm and seduction. Alarm, since Perna’s random specimens were apparently not singled out just by an anxiety over the

— Benjamin H. D. Buchloh