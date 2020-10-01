Emmanuel Iduma on the Kamoinge Workshop

AN UNSOLVED MYSTERY lies at the heart of Louis Draper’s artistic life. In the autumn of 1956, when he was the cameraman for his college newspaper in Petersburg, Virginia, someone left a copy of Edward Steichen’s Family of Man, published the previous year, on his bed. “I lived in the dorm with four other people, none of whom owned up to it,” Draper recalled in an interview less than a year before his death in 2002. “I have no idea to this day who left that copy on my bed.” Steichen’s book, a catalogue for the famed exhibition of the same title at New York’s Museum of Modern Art—packed with more than five hundred images by nearly three hundred photographers from sixty-eight countries and self-styled as the “greatest photographic exhibition of all time”—was designed to have a monumental reach, addressing viewers in the “universal language” of photography. On display, Steichen explained
Artforum print subscribers have full access to this article. Please sign in below.
Not registered for artforum.com?
SUBSCRIBE NOW and save up to 65% off the newsstand price for full online access to this issue and our archive.
Order the PRINT EDITION of the October/November 2020 issue for $17 or the ONLINE EDITION for $5.99.
* This rate applies to U.S. domestic subscriptions.