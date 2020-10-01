Laura McLean-Ferris on Ken Okiishi’s Vital Behaviors, 2019

“I FEEL A BIT, LIKE, DARKER TODAY,” says actor, model, and SoulCycle instructor Brian Altemus at the beginning of Ken Okiishi’s video Vital Behaviors, 2019. The premise is straightforward: Standing in front of the artist’s camera, Altemus replicates shots of himself on his Instagram feed. Okiishi, meanwhile, sits behind a mostly stationary lens, filming him for the duration of the roughly hour-long work. The setup is not immediately apparent, nor are the dynamics between artist and model; Okiishi interjects only sporadically, briefly. What is apparent, from the beginning, is that we are here to watch Altemus.
For the occasion, it was agreed that Altemus would create a playlist to conjure a distinct “mood” for each shot, much as he would for his SoulCycle class. Yet the vibe also has a discernible current of erotic tension. Altemus is hot, and, along with Okiishi, we watch
Artforum print subscribers have full access to this article. Please sign in below.
Not registered for artforum.com?
SUBSCRIBE NOW and save up to 65% off the newsstand price for full online access to this issue and our archive.
Order the PRINT EDITION of the October/November 2020 issue for $17 or the ONLINE EDITION for $5.99.
* This rate applies to U.S. domestic subscriptions.