Laura McLean-Ferris on Ken Okiishi’s Vital Behaviors, 2019

Ken Okiishi, Vital Behaviors, 2019, HD video, color, sound, 64 minutes. Brian Altemus.

“I FEEL A BIT, LIKE, DARKER TODAY,” says actor, model, and SoulCycle instructor Brian Altemus at the beginning of Ken Okiishi’s video Vital Behaviors, 2019. The premise is straightforward: Standing in front of the artist’s camera, Altemus replicates shots of himself on his Instagram feed. Okiishi, meanwhile, sits behind a mostly stationary lens, filming him for the duration of the roughly hour-long work. The setup is not immediately apparent, nor are the dynamics between artist and model; Okiishi interjects only sporadically, briefly. What is apparent, from the beginning, is that we are here to watch Altemus.

For the occasion, it was agreed that Altemus would create a playlist to conjure a distinct “mood” for each shot, much as he would for his SoulCycle class. Yet the vibe also has a discernible current of erotic tension. Altemus is hot, and, along with Okiishi, we watch

— Laura McLean-Ferris