Lauren O’Neill-Butler on the Feminist Art Coalition

Marwa Arsanios, Have you ever killed a bear? or Becoming Jamila, 2013–14, HD video, color, sound, 25 minutes. From “Nine Lives,” 2020, Renaissance Society, Chicago.

THEY SAY WE’RE STRONGER TOGETHER. That we’re the most important political force in the nation. That feminism is the future. What would it take to make these platitudes—touchstones from August’s Democratic National Convention—meaningful during a complete economic and social catastrophe and under a pandemic that has all but extinguished any faith left in already attenuated notions of universality and progress?

Conceived in the wake of the 2017 Women’s March, the Feminist Art Coalition is a call to action that encompasses climate change, decolonization, racial justice, Indigenous struggles, diasporic experiences, gender identities, sexuality, and body politics by going beyond bromides to display feminism at work: through the organizing of exhibitions, the building of museum collections, and public programming. At the time of this writing, 103 US institutions had signed on to (safely)

— Lauren O’Neill-Butler