Jacolby Satterwhite, I Will Never Go Back, 2020, neon, 10 1/2 × 70".

EACH DECEMBER, Artforum invites a group of distinguished critics, curators, and artists from around the world to consider the year in art. Ten contributors count down their top ten highlights of 2020, while three others select the single exhibition or event that, for them, rose above the rest.