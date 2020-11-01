Brook Andrew is an artist of Wiradjuri and Celtic ancestry and was artistic director of “NIRIN,” the Twenty-Second Biennale of Sydney. Based in Melbourne and Oxford, UK, Andrew is an associate professor of fine art at Monash University and an Enterprise Professor in Interdisciplinary PRACTICE at the University of Melbourne.

Lajos Gabor coppersmithing, Bergen Kunsthall, Norway, August 31, 2020. Photo: Thor Brødreskift.

1

“JOAR NANGO: THE FESTIVAL EXHIBITION 2020” (BERGEN KUNSTHALL, NORWAY; CURATED BY AXEL WIEDER AND STEINAR SEKKINGSTAD)

I first encountered Nango’s work last year in an improvised display of Indigenous building traditions in his camper-van home. This exhibition engages with nomadism and architecture and explodes with the energy of Nango’s collaborations with other Sami artists—among them Matti Aikio, Ken Are Bongo, Tanya Busse, Lajos Gabor, Katarina Spiik Skum, Marry Áilonieida Somby, and Anders Sunna. The collected practices of making, both quick and slow, suggest