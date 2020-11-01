David Grubbs is a Brooklyn-based musician and writer. His most recent book is The Voice in the Headphones (Duke University Press, 2020). His album with The Underflow, Instant Opaque Evening (Blue Chopsticks), is forthcoming.

Okkyung Lee performing at Ear We Are Festival, Biel/Bienne, Switzerland, February 9, 2013. Photo: Olaf Veit.

1

OKKYUNG LEE, YEO-NEUN (Shelter Press)

I spent much of the year grateful for the steady stream of new music, but daily dread made it difficult to connect with much of it. Yeo-Neun is the rare album that drew me close in any setting, and in a season of indecision, Lee’s compositions for cello, piano, bass, and harp rewarded every listen.

2

SPEAKER MUSIC, BLACK NATIONALIST SONIC WEAPONRY (Planet Mu)

This record arrived with up-to-the-minute timeliness after the killing of George Floyd, when protests were growing by the day—talk