Erika Balsom is a reader in film studies at King’s College London. Most recently, she is the coeditor of Artists’ Moving Image in Britain Since 1989 (Paul Mellon Centre for Studies in British Art/Yale University Press, 2019).

Ulrike Ottinger, Freak Orlando, 1981, 35 mm, color, sound, 126 minutes. From “Defiant Muses.”

“DEFIANT MUSES: DELPHINE SEYRIG AND THE FEMINIST VIDEO COLLECTIVES IN FRANCE IN THE 1970S AND 1980S” (Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, Madrid; curated by Nataša Petrešin-Bachelez and Giovanna Zapperi) and “OUT OF THE SHADOWS: THE PIONEERING WORK OF ATTEYAT AL-ABNOUDY, ASSIA DJEBAR, JOCELYNE SAAB, HEINY SROUR” (Courtisane Festival, Ghent, Belgium)

In this strange year, I need to pay tribute to missed and canceled encounters. My much-anticipated visit to “Defiant Muses,” an exhibition friends had raved about, was the first thing I had to call off in March. Courtisane, which consistently does some of the best programming around, did not take place as