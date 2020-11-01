Composer, musicologist, and computer-media artist George Lewis is the Edwin H. Case Professor of American Music at Columbia University. His book A Power Stronger than Itself: The AACM and American Experimental Music (University of Chicago Press, 2008) won an American Book Award, and he is coeditor of the Oxford Handbook of Critical Improvisation Studies (2016).
1
CHAAKAPESH (Roger Frappier and Justin Kingsley)
This documentary follows the Montreal Symphony Orchestra and its conductor Kent Nagano on a visit to Indigenous communities in northern Quebec to perform Cree Canadian writer Tomson Highway and Anglo Canadian composer Matthew Ricketts’s unprecedented multilingual (Innu, Inuktitut, Cree, and French or English), intercultural chamber opera, Chaakapesh: The Trickster’s Quest (2018).
2
VIJAY IYER (Miller Theatre, New York, October 24, 2019)
Last October, Iyer presented the
Artforum print subscribers have full access to this article. Please sign in below.
Not registered for artforum.com?
SUBSCRIBE NOW at the discounted holiday rate of $45 a year—70% off the newsstand price—and receive the print magazine plus full online access to this issue and our archive.*
Order the PRINT EDITION of the December 2020 issue for $17 or the ONLINE EDITION for $5.99.
* This rate applies to U.S. domestic subscriptions.