Composer, musicologist, and computer-media artist George Lewis is the Edwin H. Case Professor of American Music at Columbia University. His book A Power Stronger than Itself: The AACM and American Experimental Music (University of Chicago Press, 2008) won an American Book Award, and he is coeditor of the Oxford Handbook of Critical Improvisation Studies (2016).

Roger Frappier and Justin Kingsley, Chaakapesh, 2019, 2K video, color, sound, 123 minutes.

1

CHAAKAPESH (Roger Frappier and Justin Kingsley)

This documentary follows the Montreal Symphony Orchestra and its conductor Kent Nagano on a visit to Indigenous communities in northern Quebec to perform Cree Canadian writer Tomson Highway and Anglo Canadian composer Matthew Ricketts’s unprecedented multilingual (Innu, Inuktitut, Cree, and French or English), intercultural chamber opera, Chaakapesh: The Trickster’s Quest (2018).

Kyle Armbrust performing Vijay Iyer’s 2019 Song for Flint at Miller Theatre, Columbia University, New York, October 24, 2019. Photo: Rob Davidson.

2

VIJAY IYER (Miller Theatre, New York, October 24, 2019)

Last October, Iyer presented the