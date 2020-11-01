Guston, Whiteness, and the Unfinished Business of the Vile World

Philip Guston, The Studio, 1969, oil on canvas, 73 1/4 × 71". © The Estate of Philip Guston.

I AM IN ART SCHOOL, my first year in an MFA program. 1999. I am the only Black student in my painting-major studio class. Our professor is showing us slides (yes, actual slides) of paintings. It is a classic art-school moment. A group of young people, an older professor, flashes of light on a studio wall. Paintings, one after the other, that have something to do with the current lesson and have a particular interest for people in the class in terms of technique and subject.

An image of a Klansman appears on the wall. I gasp. The slide seems to be up for much longer than all the other slides.

It is a painting of a classic theme: the artist in the studio. Here, the artist wears the white robe of a member of the Ku Klux Klan. It is painted in a cartoony, clumsy, almost goofy style, as if it were from the funny pages. Everything in the picture seems swollen. The figure holds a chubby

— Steve Locke