Honey Dijon is a DJ and producer based in New York and Berlin.

Still from Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 video WAP, directed by Colin Tilley.

1

IAN ISIAH, AUNTIE (Juliet)

One of my favorite albums of the year, by an amazing artist.

2

AUSTIN ATO, HEAT (Classic)

One of the funkiest house records I’ve heard in a long time, from my mother label, Classic Music Company.

3

JIMI TENOR, THE DUEL (BubbleTease Communications)

An incredible and original piece of dance music that blew me away with its blend of jazz and electronica.

4

JESSIE WARE, WHAT’S YOUR PLEASURE (PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope)

A phenomenal album that has taken the sound of disco and reinterpreted it for today.

5

MASSIMILIANO PAGLIARA, “AVENUE OF THE PALMS” (SUNSET MIX) (Permanent Vacation)

One of my favorite dance songs of the summer is by Panorama Bar resident Massimiliano Pagliara, who makes incredible soundscapes for the dance floor we’re all waiting to return to.

6

CAKES DA KILLA X PROPER VILLAINS, DON DADA (Classic)

Cakes is a queer Black artist who bridges ballroom and hip-hop culture. A truly unique talent.

7

KAMAAL WILLIAMS, WU HEN (Black Focus)

My manager turned me on to Williams. It’s like modern Detroit techno mixed with jazz and breakbeat.

8

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION, “WAP” (Atlantic)

One of the best pop tunes in a long time (and a perfect deployment of Frank Ski’s classic 1993 track “Whores in This House”). Black female sexuality presented unapologetically for the mainstream.

9

ALFA MIST, “GALAXY” (Decca/Blue Note)

The new sound of soul from a sensational East London drummer.

10

ASHFORD & SIMPSON, “STAY FREE” (Warner Bros.)

Ashford and Simpson, in my opinion, are two of the best songwriters ever to live. They were a part of the Motown hit factory that wrote many songs for Diana Ross. I stop in my tracks every time I hear the lyrics. I love conscious music—it doesn’t get any better than this.