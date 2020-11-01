James Quandt, Senior Programmer at TIFF Cinematheque in Toronto, is the editor of Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Austrian Film Museum, 2009) and Robert Bresson (Revised) (Indiana University Press, 2012).

Of the hundreds of films I have watched during the coronavirus lockdown, most were classics on the Criterion Channel or Kanopy, so my pandemic Top Ten is culled exclusively from the superbly curated 2020 New York Film Festival.

Hong Sang-soo, Domangchin yeoja (The Woman Who Ran), 2020, 2K video, color, sound, 77 minutes. Gamhee (Kim Min-hee).

1

THE WOMAN WHO RAN (Hong Sang-soo)

Hong’s brisk, bucolic social comedy comprises a series of seemingly equable conversations that are inevitably invaded by neighborly dispute, marital discord, and, mostly, existential malaise.

Tsai Ming-liang, Rizi (Days), 2020, 4K video, color, sound, 127 minutes. Kang (Lee Kang-sheng).

2

DAYS (Tsai Ming-liang)

Tsai forgoes some of his trademark tropes (urination, for one) in this melancholy and unashamedly sentimental depiction of somatic endurance and romantic longing.

3

THE YEAR OF THE DISCOVERY (Luis López