TABLE OF CONTENTS

PRINT December 2020

December 2020

PRINT December 2020

Kerry James Marshall

Kerry James Marshall, Black and part Black Birds in America: (Crow, Goldfinch), 2020, acrylic on PVC panel, 27 7/8 × 24 3/4". From the Series &#8220;Black and part Black Birds in America&#8221; 2020&#8211;.

WHERE TO START with “Black and part Black Birds in America,” the new series of paintings by Kerry James Marshall—modest, easel size—I stumbled on this July when, starved for art, I turned to the web. Does one begin with their manifest pictorial qualities—garish and gorgeous and cartoon-wonky? Or with the sly weave of sociocultural associations these faintly foreboding images improbably access? The twain—this holds, I suppose, for all incisive artmaking—will not be sundered.

Inspired by John James Audubon’s landmark 1827–1838 folio The Birds of America, Marshall’s in-progress series of paintings hinges on the eminent birder’s art and life—or, more properly, on Marshall’s relationship to both. Audubon was born Jean Rabin in what is today Haiti to a white plantation-owning father and, depending on who you ask, either an also-white mother or a chambermaid who may or may not have been

Jack Bankowsky

Sign-in to keep reading

Artforum print subscribers have full access to this article. Please sign in below.

Not registered for artforum.com? Register here.

SUBSCRIBE NOW at the discounted holiday rate of $45 a year—70% off the newsstand price—and receive the print magazine plus full online access to this issue and our archive.*

Order the PRINT EDITION of the December 2020 issue for $17 or the ONLINE EDITION for $5.99.

* This rate applies to U.S. domestic subscriptions.