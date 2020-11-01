Kerry James Marshall, Black and part Black Birds in America: (Crow, Goldfinch), 2020, acrylic on PVC panel, 27 7/8 × 24 3/4". From the Series “Black and part Black Birds in America” 2020–.

WHERE TO START with “Black and part Black Birds in America,” the new series of paintings by Kerry James Marshall—modest, easel size—I stumbled on this July when, starved for art, I turned to the web. Does one begin with their manifest pictorial qualities—garish and gorgeous and cartoon-wonky? Or with the sly weave of sociocultural associations these faintly foreboding images improbably access? The twain—this holds, I suppose, for all incisive artmaking—will not be sundered.

Inspired by John James Audubon’s landmark 1827–1838 folio The Birds of America, Marshall’s in-progress series of paintings hinges on the eminent birder’s art and life—or, more properly, on Marshall’s relationship to both. Audubon was born Jean Rabin in what is today Haiti to a white plantation-owning father and, depending on who you ask, either an also-white mother or a chambermaid who may or may not have been

— Jack Bankowsky