Krist Gruijthuijsen is a curator and director of KW Institute for Contemporary Art, Berlin.

Krist Gruijthuijsen’s apartment, Berlin, 2020. Photo: Krist Gruijthuijsen.

1

MY APARTMENT

Compiling a Top Ten out of one of the most bizarre years in recent history is a mind-bending task. However, this year brought a certain essence back to my life. As someone who has moved around a lot, I’ve never managed to pour my heart and soul into the places I’ve inhabited. But being stuck at home, I managed, finally, to settle in, and what began as a forced marriage became a full-on love affair.

Ian Wilson, A Discussion in Context of an Exhibition, March 8, 9 and 10, 1978, Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle, Opening Hours: Tuesday–Friday 2–7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.–2 p.m., Organizer: Rüdiger Schöttle, Collection: Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle, Munich, DE, 1978, records of individual and group discussions. Installation view, KW Institute for Contemporary Art, Berlin, 2017. Photo: Frank Sperling.

2

IAN WILSON

Speaking of a love affair, one could say that I have been writing a love letter to Ian Wilson ever since we started working together back in 2009. Ian’s work embodies everything I believe art should—a radical dematerialization that arrives at the essential conditions of life. Ian was a spiritual man, so his death on April 16, during a year of pauses and resets,