Krist Gruijthuijsen is a curator and director of KW Institute for Contemporary Art, Berlin.
1
MY APARTMENT
Compiling a Top Ten out of one of the most bizarre years in recent history is a mind-bending task. However, this year brought a certain essence back to my life. As someone who has moved around a lot, I’ve never managed to pour my heart and soul into the places I’ve inhabited. But being stuck at home, I managed, finally, to settle in, and what began as a forced marriage became a full-on love affair.
2
IAN WILSON
Speaking of a love affair, one could say that I have been writing a love letter to Ian Wilson ever since we started working together back in 2009. Ian’s work embodies everything I believe art should—a radical dematerialization that arrives at the essential conditions of life. Ian was a spiritual man, so his death on April 16, during a year of pauses and resets,
