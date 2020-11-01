Lynne Cooke is senior curator for special projects at the National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC. She is currently at work on “Braided Histories,” a planned 2023 exhibition that will explore affiliations and interchanges between abstract artists and textile designers and producers.

Hannah Ryggen, Etiopia (Ethiopia), 1935, wool, linen, 5'3" × 12' 5 5/8".

1

HANNAH RYGGEN (SCHIRN KUNSTHALLE FRANKFURT; CURATED BY MARIT PAASCHE AND ESTHER SCHLICHT)

Little known beyond Scandinavian shores since her death in 1970, Ryggen was finally given her due in this fascinating exhibition. A self-identified painter who considered her loom her brush, she wove monumental tapestries while eking out a living on a farm in remote northern Norway. The subjects of these extraordinary “history paintings,” intended strictly for display in public places, encompass the rise of fascism in the interwar years, postwar nuclear armament, endemic sexism, and more local political and social