Myriam Ben Salah is the director and chief curator of the Renaissance Society in Chicago. She recently organized (with Lauren Mackler and Ikechukwu Onyewuenyi) Made in L.A. 2020: “a version,” the fifth edition of the Hammer Museum’s biennial in Los Angeles.

“SHAHRYAR NASHAT: FORCE LIFE” AND “ADAM LINDER: SHELF LIFE” (MUSEUM OF MODERN ART, NEW YORK; CURATED BY STUART COMER)

“Force Life/Shelf Life” was a provocative overlap of two exhibitions, a double meditation on the limits—in space, in time, in theory—of the body, one preferably without organs, one that flirts with technology. Nashat and Linder left me thinking about flesh, what comes before the body, “that zero degree of social conceptualization that does not escape concealment under the brush of discourse, or the reflexes of iconography,” as Hortense Spiller describes it. Flesh, for these artists, is fugitive. It acts