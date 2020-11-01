Pauline J. Yao is Lead Curator, Visual Art, at M+ in Hong Kong. Her recent exhibitions at M+ include “In Search of Southeast Asia Through the M+ Collections” (with Shirley Surya) and “Five Artists: Sites Encountered.” She is currently coediting a publication on the M+ Collections.
PASSAGE OF NATIONAL SECURITY LAW IN HONG KONG
On the heels of months of escalating protests and amid a global pandemic, the new national security law—drafted by the Chinese government and enacted in Hong Kong—delivered an unprecedented blow. Its swift passage—just hours before the July 1 anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China, a day known for large-scale public demonstrations—was tactical and precise. However, the legislation’s ambiguous language creates a gulf of uncertainty, which both sides of the political spectrum will no doubt seek to exploit for years to come. Sometimes the loudest words
