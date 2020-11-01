Mike Hadreas, AKA Perfume Genius, is a musician from Seattle. His most recent album is Set My Heart On Fire Immediately (Matador, 2020).

Fiona Apple performing at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, New York, March 23, 2012. Photo: Chad Batka/The New York Times/Redux.

1

WESTERMAN, YOUR HERO IS NOT DEAD (Partisan)

Somehow strange, inventive, and forward-thinking—but still warm and familiar. My favorite cocktail.

2

JULIANNA BARWICK, HEALING IS A MIRACLE (Ninja Tune)

Barwick’s musical salve truly slows down time, making you feel held. After a song is over, you feel like you’ve been recalibrated.

3

NINA SIMONE, “MY WAY” (RCA Victor)

I want this cover to be played at my funeral. This is well known by those around me, so I might as well