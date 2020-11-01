Mike Hadreas, AKA Perfume Genius, is a musician from Seattle. His most recent album is Set My Heart On Fire Immediately (Matador, 2020).
1
WESTERMAN, YOUR HERO IS NOT DEAD (Partisan)
Somehow strange, inventive, and forward-thinking—but still warm and familiar. My favorite cocktail.
2
JULIANNA BARWICK, HEALING IS A MIRACLE (Ninja Tune)
Barwick’s musical salve truly slows down time, making you feel held. After a song is over, you feel like you’ve been recalibrated.
3
NINA SIMONE, “MY WAY” (RCA Victor)
I want this cover to be played at my funeral. This is well known by those around me, so I might as well
