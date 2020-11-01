Tim Griffin is executive director and chief curator of the Kitchen. In 2021, he will depart the organization after nine years and join the Ohio State University as a visiting professor in the departments of art history and English. Griffin is a contributing editor of Artforum.

John Baldessari with the bronze plaque from his Cremation Project, 1970. © Estate of John Baldessari.

JOHN BALDESSARI, IN MEMORIAM

For me, even now, Baldessari is an artist hidden in plain sight. I remember visiting his retrospective at Museum Moderner Kunst Stiftung Ludwig Wien in Vienna fifteen years ago and being staggered by the sheer volume of great unknown (to me) works he produced but left others to pursue: here a sculpture that clearly anticipated Jenny Holzer, there a photo sequence taken up by Mike Kelley. In this way, Baldessari’s role as a teacher, turning over conventions (with the ostensibly innocuous yet transgressive power of humor) and continually creating other possibilities in art and